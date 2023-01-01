5000 Costa Rican colóns to Japanese yen

Convert CRC to JPY at the real exchange rate

5000 crc
1355 jpy

1.00000 CRC = 0.27104 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869191.1066591.99761.464211.621230.9336718.7784
1 GBP1.150511.2732105.8431.684571.865221.0741821.6045
1 USD0.903650.785423183.13161.32311.464990.8436516.9687
1 INR0.01086990.009447940.012029110.01591570.01762250.01014840.204119

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Japanese Yen
1 CRC0.27104 JPY
5 CRC1.35521 JPY
10 CRC2.71043 JPY
20 CRC5.42086 JPY
50 CRC13.55215 JPY
100 CRC27.10430 JPY
250 CRC67.76075 JPY
500 CRC135.52150 JPY
1000 CRC271.04300 JPY
2000 CRC542.08600 JPY
5000 CRC1355.21500 JPY
10000 CRC2710.43000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Costa Rican Colón
100 JPY368.94600 CRC
1000 JPY3689.46000 CRC
1500 JPY5534.19000 CRC
2000 JPY7378.92000 CRC
3000 JPY11068.38000 CRC
5000 JPY18447.30000 CRC
5400 JPY19923.08400 CRC
10000 JPY36894.60000 CRC
15000 JPY55341.90000 CRC
20000 JPY73789.20000 CRC
25000 JPY92236.50000 CRC
30000 JPY110683.80000 CRC