1.00000 COP = 0.00400 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869241.1063591.98031.463481.619960.93445518.789
1 GBP1.1504311.2728105.8191.683661.863681.0750321.6158
1 USD0.903850.785669183.13851.32281.464240.844616.9829
1 INR0.01087190.009450130.012028110.01591080.0176120.0101590.204272

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 COP0.00400 MVR
5 COP0.01999 MVR
10 COP0.03998 MVR
20 COP0.07997 MVR
50 COP0.19992 MVR
100 COP0.39983 MVR
250 COP0.99959 MVR
500 COP1.99917 MVR
1000 COP3.99834 MVR
2000 COP7.99668 MVR
5000 COP19.99170 MVR
10000 COP39.98340 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Colombian Peso
1 MVR250.10300 COP
5 MVR1250.51500 COP
10 MVR2501.03000 COP
20 MVR5002.06000 COP
50 MVR12505.15000 COP
100 MVR25010.30000 COP
250 MVR62525.75000 COP
500 MVR125051.50000 COP
1000 MVR250103.00000 COP
2000 MVR500206.00000 COP
5000 MVR1250515.00000 COP
10000 MVR2501030.00000 COP