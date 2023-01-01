5000 Colombian pesos to Comorian francs

Convert COP to KMF at the real exchange rate

5000 cop
576 kmf

1.00000 COP = 0.11530 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Colombian pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Comorian Franc
1 COP0.11530 KMF
5 COP0.57649 KMF
10 COP1.15299 KMF
20 COP2.30598 KMF
50 COP5.76495 KMF
100 COP11.52990 KMF
250 COP28.82475 KMF
500 COP57.64950 KMF
1000 COP115.29900 KMF
2000 COP230.59800 KMF
5000 COP576.49500 KMF
10000 COP1152.99000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Colombian Peso
1 KMF8.67307 COP
5 KMF43.36535 COP
10 KMF86.73070 COP
20 KMF173.46140 COP
50 KMF433.65350 COP
100 KMF867.30700 COP
250 KMF2168.26750 COP
500 KMF4336.53500 COP
1000 KMF8673.07000 COP
2000 KMF17346.14000 COP
5000 KMF43365.35000 COP
10000 KMF86730.70000 COP