100 Colombian pesos to Comorian francs

Convert COP to KMF at the real exchange rate

100 cop
12 kmf

1.00000 COP = 0.11529 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
How to convert Colombian pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Comorian Franc
1 COP0.11529 KMF
5 COP0.57647 KMF
10 COP1.15294 KMF
20 COP2.30588 KMF
50 COP5.76470 KMF
100 COP11.52940 KMF
250 COP28.82350 KMF
500 COP57.64700 KMF
1000 COP115.29400 KMF
2000 COP230.58800 KMF
5000 COP576.47000 KMF
10000 COP1152.94000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Colombian Peso
1 KMF8.67350 COP
5 KMF43.36750 COP
10 KMF86.73500 COP
20 KMF173.47000 COP
50 KMF433.67500 COP
100 KMF867.35000 COP
250 KMF2168.37500 COP
500 KMF4336.75000 COP
1000 KMF8673.50000 COP
2000 KMF17347.00000 COP
5000 KMF43367.50000 COP
10000 KMF86735.00000 COP