20 Comorian francs to Colombian pesos

Convert KMF to COP at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
180.78 cop

CF1.000 KMF = $9.039 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.09329.0932
Low8.53348.2863
Average8.85928.5940
Change5.93%7.17%
1 KMF to COP stats

The performance of KMF to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0932 and a 30 day low of 8.5334. This means the 30 day average was 8.8592. The change for KMF to COP was 5.93.

The performance of KMF to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0932 and a 90 day low of 8.2863. This means the 90 day average was 8.5940. The change for KMF to COP was 7.17.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Colombian Peso
1 KMF9,03925 COP
5 KMF45,19625 COP
10 KMF90,39250 COP
20 KMF180,78500 COP
50 KMF451,96250 COP
100 KMF903,92500 COP
250 KMF2.259,81250 COP
500 KMF4.519,62500 COP
1000 KMF9.039,25000 COP
2000 KMF18.078,50000 COP
5000 KMF45.196,25000 COP
10000 KMF90.392,50000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Comorian Franc
1 COP0,11063 KMF
5 COP0,55315 KMF
10 COP1,10629 KMF
20 COP2,21258 KMF
50 COP5,53145 KMF
100 COP11,06290 KMF
250 COP27,65725 KMF
500 COP55,31450 KMF
1000 COP110,62900 KMF
2000 COP221,25800 KMF
5000 COP553,14500 KMF
10000 COP1.106,29000 KMF