1 Colombian peso to Kyrgystani soms

Convert COP to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0,02 kgs

1.00000 COP = 0.02310 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869071.1070592.04241.463911.618850.9339118.7897
1 GBP1.1506611.2738105.9061.684411.862691.0746121.62
1 USD0.903350.785053183.1421.322351.462310.843616.9728
1 INR0.01086460.009442310.012027610.01590470.01758810.01014650.204142

How to convert Colombian pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 COP0.02310 KGS
5 COP0.11548 KGS
10 COP0.23096 KGS
20 COP0.46191 KGS
50 COP1.15478 KGS
100 COP2.30956 KGS
250 COP5.77390 KGS
500 COP11.54780 KGS
1000 COP23.09560 KGS
2000 COP46.19120 KGS
5000 COP115.47800 KGS
10000 COP230.95600 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Colombian Peso
1 KGS43.29820 COP
5 KGS216.49100 COP
10 KGS432.98200 COP
20 KGS865.96400 COP
50 KGS2164.91000 COP
100 KGS4329.82000 COP
250 KGS10824.55000 COP
500 KGS21649.10000 COP
1000 KGS43298.20000 COP
2000 KGS86596.40000 COP
5000 KGS216491.00000 COP
10000 KGS432982.00000 COP