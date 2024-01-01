amount-spellout.10000 Kyrgystani soms to Colombian pesos

Convert KGS to COP at the real exchange rate

10,000 kgs
4,80,133 cop

Лв1.000 KGS = $48.01 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.105248.1052
Low44.083342.2328
Average46.433544.5236
Change8.86%11.05%
View full history

1 KGS to COP stats

The performance of KGS to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.1052 and a 30 day low of 44.0833. This means the 30 day average was 46.4335. The change for KGS to COP was 8.86.

The performance of KGS to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.1052 and a 90 day low of 42.2328. This means the 90 day average was 44.5236. The change for KGS to COP was 11.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Colombian Peso
1 KGS48,01330 COP
5 KGS240,06650 COP
10 KGS480,13300 COP
20 KGS960,26600 COP
50 KGS2.400,66500 COP
100 KGS4.801,33000 COP
250 KGS12.003,32500 COP
500 KGS24.006,65000 COP
1000 KGS48.013,30000 COP
2000 KGS96.026,60000 COP
5000 KGS240.066,50000 COP
10000 KGS480.133,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 COP0,02083 KGS
5 COP0,10414 KGS
10 COP0,20828 KGS
20 COP0,41655 KGS
50 COP1,04138 KGS
100 COP2,08276 KGS
250 COP5,20690 KGS
500 COP10,41380 KGS
1000 COP20,82760 KGS
2000 COP41,65520 KGS
5000 COP104,13800 KGS
10000 COP208,27600 KGS