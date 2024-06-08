5 Swiss francs to US dollars

Convert CHF to USD at the real exchange rate

5 chf
5.57 usd

SFr.1.000 CHF = $1.115 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.930.78483.5911.3751.512156.9651.626
1 EUR1.07510.84389.8431.4781.626168.7051.748
1 GBP1.2751.1861106.5781.7531.928200.132.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8780.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / US Dollar
1 CHF1,11464 USD
5 CHF5,57320 USD
10 CHF11,14640 USD
20 CHF22,29280 USD
50 CHF55,73200 USD
100 CHF111,46400 USD
250 CHF278,66000 USD
500 CHF557,32000 USD
1000 CHF1.114,64000 USD
2000 CHF2.229,28000 USD
5000 CHF5.573,20000 USD
10000 CHF11.146,40000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 USD0,89715 CHF
5 USD4,48575 CHF
10 USD8,97150 CHF
20 USD17,94300 CHF
50 USD44,85750 CHF
100 USD89,71500 CHF
250 USD224,28750 CHF
500 USD448,57500 CHF
1000 USD897,15000 CHF
2000 USD1.794,30000 CHF
5000 USD4.485,75000 CHF
10000 USD8.971,50000 CHF