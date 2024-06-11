Swiss franc to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 18.149,400 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.430% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 18.284,800 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 18.048,000 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.