Swiss franc to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 114,854 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.419% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 114,942 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 113,601 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.482% decrease in value.