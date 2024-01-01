Convert CHF to BND at the real exchange rate

100 Swiss francs to Brunei dollars

100 chf
150.78 bnd

SFr.1.000 CHF = B$1.508 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1,50783 BND
5 CHF7,53915 BND
10 CHF15,07830 BND
20 CHF30,15660 BND
50 CHF75,39150 BND
100 CHF150,78300 BND
250 CHF376,95750 BND
500 CHF753,91500 BND
1000 CHF1.507,83000 BND
2000 CHF3.015,66000 BND
5000 CHF7.539,15000 BND
10000 CHF15.078,30000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0,66321 CHF
5 BND3,31603 CHF
10 BND6,63205 CHF
20 BND13,26410 CHF
50 BND33,16025 CHF
100 BND66,32050 CHF
250 BND165,80125 CHF
500 BND331,60250 CHF
1000 BND663,20500 CHF
2000 BND1.326,41000 CHF
5000 BND3.316,02500 CHF
10000 BND6.632,05000 CHF