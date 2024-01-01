Convert CHF to BND at the real exchange rate

50 Swiss francs to Brunei dollars

50 chf
75.39 bnd

SFr.1.000 CHF = B$1.508 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1,50789 BND
5 CHF7,53945 BND
10 CHF15,07890 BND
20 CHF30,15780 BND
50 CHF75,39450 BND
100 CHF150,78900 BND
250 CHF376,97250 BND
500 CHF753,94500 BND
1000 CHF1.507,89000 BND
2000 CHF3.015,78000 BND
5000 CHF7.539,45000 BND
10000 CHF15.078,90000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0,66318 CHF
5 BND3,31590 CHF
10 BND6,63180 CHF
20 BND13,26360 CHF
50 BND33,15900 CHF
100 BND66,31800 CHF
250 BND165,79500 CHF
500 BND331,59000 CHF
1000 BND663,18000 CHF
2000 BND1.326,36000 CHF
5000 BND3.315,90000 CHF
10000 BND6.631,80000 CHF