Swiss franc to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Albanian leks is currently 104,105 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.393% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 104,251 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 103,282 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.210% increase in value.