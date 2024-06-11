Canadian dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 87,562 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.097% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 88,037 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 87,117 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.467% increase in value.