Canadian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 5,267 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.413% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 5,302 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 5,260 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.