Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupees is currently 202.317 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.696% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 204.017 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 202.037 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.354% decrease in value.