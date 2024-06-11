amount-spellout.10000 Canadian dollars to US dollars

Convert CAD to USD at the real exchange rate

10000 cad
7260.58 usd

C$1.000 CAD = $0.7261 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.59970.93120.784837278.61.515737.2543558.7688
1 INR0.011961810.01113910.009388043.332550.01813080.08677480.702979
1 EUR1.0738589.773510.842795299.1751.627667.7900863.1089
1 GBP1.27415106.5191.186531354.9781.931269.2431374.8803

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 CAD0.72606 USD
5 CAD3.63029 USD
10 CAD7.26058 USD
20 CAD14.52116 USD
50 CAD36.30290 USD
100 CAD72.60580 USD
250 CAD181.51450 USD
500 CAD363.02900 USD
1000 CAD726.05800 USD
2000 CAD1452.11600 USD
5000 CAD3630.29000 USD
10000 CAD7260.58000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 USD1.37730 CAD
5 USD6.88650 CAD
10 USD13.77300 CAD
20 USD27.54600 CAD
50 USD68.86500 CAD
100 USD137.73000 CAD
250 USD344.32500 CAD
500 USD688.65000 CAD
1000 USD1377.30000 CAD
2000 USD2754.60000 CAD
5000 USD6886.50000 CAD
10000 USD13773.00000 CAD