Canadian dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Laotian kips is currently 15.742,800 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.154% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 15.783,400 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 15.661,400 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.422% increase in value.