Convert CAD to DOP at the real exchange rate

10 Canadian dollars to Dominican pesos

10 cad
430.07 dop

C$1.000 CAD = $43.01 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5790.9320.785278.61.5157.25458.772
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.65110.842298.841.6257.78163.042
1 GBP1.274106.4421.1871354.8111.939.23974.849

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 CAD43,00690 DOP
5 CAD215,03450 DOP
10 CAD430,06900 DOP
20 CAD860,13800 DOP
50 CAD2.150,34500 DOP
100 CAD4.300,69000 DOP
250 CAD10.751,72500 DOP
500 CAD21.503,45000 DOP
1000 CAD43.006,90000 DOP
2000 CAD86.013,80000 DOP
5000 CAD215.034,50000 DOP
10000 CAD430.069,00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 DOP0,02325 CAD
5 DOP0,11626 CAD
10 DOP0,23252 CAD
20 DOP0,46504 CAD
50 DOP1,16261 CAD
100 DOP2,32521 CAD
250 DOP5,81303 CAD
500 DOP11,62605 CAD
1000 DOP23,25210 CAD
2000 DOP46,50420 CAD
5000 DOP116,26050 CAD
10000 DOP232,52100 CAD