Convert CAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 Canadian dollars to Czech korunas

500 cad
8,364.25 czk

C$1.000 CAD = Kč16.73 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
How to convert Canadian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CAD16,72850 CZK
5 CAD83,64250 CZK
10 CAD167,28500 CZK
20 CAD334,57000 CZK
50 CAD836,42500 CZK
100 CAD1.672,85000 CZK
250 CAD4.182,12500 CZK
500 CAD8.364,25000 CZK
1000 CAD16.728,50000 CZK
2000 CAD33.457,00000 CZK
5000 CAD83.642,50000 CZK
10000 CAD167.285,00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Canadian Dollar
1 CZK0,05978 CAD
5 CZK0,29889 CAD
10 CZK0,59778 CAD
20 CZK1,19557 CAD
50 CZK2,98892 CAD
100 CZK5,97784 CAD
250 CZK14,94460 CAD
500 CZK29,88920 CAD
1000 CZK59,77840 CAD
2000 CZK119,55680 CAD
5000 CZK298,89200 CAD
10000 CZK597,78400 CAD