Convert CAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 Canadian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

250 cad
1,316.82 cny

C$1.000 CAD = ¥5.267 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5730.9310.785278.61.5167.25458.773
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.75310.843299.2021.6287.79163.119
1 GBP1.274106.5011.1871355.0341.9329.24574.898

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CAD5,26727 CNY
5 CAD26,33635 CNY
10 CAD52,67270 CNY
20 CAD105,34540 CNY
50 CAD263,36350 CNY
100 CAD526,72700 CNY
250 CAD1.316,81750 CNY
500 CAD2.633,63500 CNY
1000 CAD5.267,27000 CNY
2000 CAD10.534,54000 CNY
5000 CAD26.336,35000 CNY
10000 CAD52.672,70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Canadian Dollar
1 CNY0,18985 CAD
5 CNY0,94926 CAD
10 CNY1,89852 CAD
20 CNY3,79704 CAD
50 CNY9,49260 CAD
100 CNY18,98520 CAD
250 CNY47,46300 CAD
500 CNY94,92600 CAD
1000 CNY189,85200 CAD
2000 CNY379,70400 CAD
5000 CNY949,26000 CAD
10000 CNY1.898,52000 CAD