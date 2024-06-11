Australian dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Turkish liras is currently 21.387 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.399% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 21.740 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 21.282 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.797% decrease in value.