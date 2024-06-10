5 Australian dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert AUD to BRL at the real exchange rate

5 aud
17.65 brl

A$1.000 AUD = R$3.531 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6210.9321.632157.2051.3771.353
1 GBP1.2721106.3621.1862.075199.9571.7521.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0730.84389.70511.75168.6351.4771.452

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 AUD3,53058 BRL
5 AUD17,65290 BRL
10 AUD35,30580 BRL
20 AUD70,61160 BRL
50 AUD176,52900 BRL
100 AUD353,05800 BRL
250 AUD882,64500 BRL
500 AUD1.765,29000 BRL
1000 AUD3.530,58000 BRL
2000 AUD7.061,16000 BRL
5000 AUD17.652,90000 BRL
10000 AUD35.305,80000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Australian Dollar
1 BRL0,28324 AUD
5 BRL1,41620 AUD
10 BRL2,83239 AUD
20 BRL5,66478 AUD
50 BRL14,16195 AUD
100 BRL28,32390 AUD
250 BRL70,80975 AUD
500 BRL141,61950 AUD
1000 BRL283,23900 AUD
2000 BRL566,47800 AUD
5000 BRL1.416,19500 AUD
10000 BRL2.832,39000 AUD