Australian dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 3,530 today, reflecting a -0.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 3,546 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 3,474 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.101% increase in value.