Convert AUD to ANG at the real exchange rate

250 Australian dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders

250 aud
295.13 ang

A$1.000 AUD = ƒ1.181 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.5980.9321.633157.2251.3781.354
1 GBP1.2721106.3081.1862.076199.9351.7531.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0720.84389.65511.751168.6251.4781.452

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 AUD1,18051 ANG
5 AUD5,90255 ANG
10 AUD11,80510 ANG
20 AUD23,61020 ANG
50 AUD59,02550 ANG
100 AUD118,05100 ANG
250 AUD295,12750 ANG
500 AUD590,25500 ANG
1000 AUD1.180,51000 ANG
2000 AUD2.361,02000 ANG
5000 AUD5.902,55000 ANG
10000 AUD11.805,10000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Australian Dollar
1 ANG0,84710 AUD
5 ANG4,23548 AUD
10 ANG8,47095 AUD
20 ANG16,94190 AUD
50 ANG42,35475 AUD
100 ANG84,70950 AUD
250 ANG211,77375 AUD
500 ANG423,54750 AUD
1000 ANG847,09500 AUD
2000 ANG1.694,19000 AUD
5000 ANG4.235,47500 AUD
10000 ANG8.470,95000 AUD