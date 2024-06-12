Armenian dram to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Mexican pesos is currently 0,048 today, reflecting a 1.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 4.986% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,048 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,045 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.999% increase in value.