Armenian dram to Mexican pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Armenian dram to Mexican pesos history summary. This is the Armenian dram (AMD) to Mexican pesos (MXN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AMD and MXN historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Armenian dram to Mexican pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Mexican pesos is currently 0,048 today, reflecting a 1.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 4.986% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,048 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,045 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.999% increase in value.
