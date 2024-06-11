Mexican peso to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Armenian drams is currently 20,951 today, reflecting a -1.459% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.678% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 22,250 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 20,896 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.960% decrease in value.