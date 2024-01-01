Convert ALL to SAR at the real exchange rate

50 Albanian leks to Saudi riyals

50 all
2.01 sar

Lek1.000 ALL = SR0.04016 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.62757.3451.51383.56
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47762.97461.5971.62589.756
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75374.70673.0721.927106.477
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.62741.6951.160.756

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Saudi Riyal
1 ALL0,04016 SAR
5 ALL0,20078 SAR
10 ALL0,40157 SAR
20 ALL0,80313 SAR
50 ALL2,00783 SAR
100 ALL4,01566 SAR
250 ALL10,03915 SAR
500 ALL20,07830 SAR
1000 ALL40,15660 SAR
2000 ALL80,31320 SAR
5000 ALL200,78300 SAR
10000 ALL401,56600 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Albanian Lek
1 SAR24,90250 ALL
5 SAR124,51250 ALL
10 SAR249,02500 ALL
20 SAR498,05000 ALL
50 SAR1.245,12500 ALL
100 SAR2.490,25000 ALL
250 SAR6.225,62500 ALL
500 SAR12.451,25000 ALL
1000 SAR24.902,50000 ALL
2000 SAR49.805,00000 ALL
5000 SAR124.512,50000 ALL
10000 SAR249.025,00000 ALL