1 Saudi riyal to Albanian leks

Convert SAR to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 sar
25.12 all

1.00000 SAR = 25.11720 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Saudi riyals to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Albanian Lek
1 SAR25.11720 ALL
5 SAR125.58600 ALL
10 SAR251.17200 ALL
20 SAR502.34400 ALL
50 SAR1255.86000 ALL
100 SAR2511.72000 ALL
250 SAR6279.30000 ALL
500 SAR12558.60000 ALL
1000 SAR25117.20000 ALL
2000 SAR50234.40000 ALL
5000 SAR125586.00000 ALL
10000 SAR251172.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Saudi Riyal
1 ALL0.03981 SAR
5 ALL0.19907 SAR
10 ALL0.39813 SAR
20 ALL0.79627 SAR
50 ALL1.99067 SAR
100 ALL3.98133 SAR
250 ALL9.95333 SAR
500 ALL19.90665 SAR
1000 ALL39.81330 SAR
2000 ALL79.62660 SAR
5000 ALL199.06650 SAR
10000 ALL398.13300 SAR