Lek1.000 ALL = SFr.0.009607 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swiss Franc
1 ALL0,00961 CHF
5 ALL0,04803 CHF
10 ALL0,09607 CHF
20 ALL0,19213 CHF
50 ALL0,48033 CHF
100 ALL0,96066 CHF
250 ALL2,40164 CHF
500 ALL4,80328 CHF
1000 ALL9,60656 CHF
2000 ALL19,21312 CHF
5000 ALL48,03280 CHF
10000 ALL96,06560 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Albanian Lek
1 CHF104,09600 ALL
5 CHF520,48000 ALL
10 CHF1.040,96000 ALL
20 CHF2.081,92000 ALL
50 CHF5.204,80000 ALL
100 CHF10.409,60000 ALL
250 CHF26.024,00000 ALL
500 CHF52.048,00000 ALL
1000 CHF104.096,00000 ALL
2000 CHF208.192,00000 ALL
5000 CHF520.480,00000 ALL
10000 CHF1.040.960,00000 ALL