Convert AED to UYU at the real exchange rate

United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uruguayan pesos today

1000 aed
10582.10 uyu

د.إ1.000 AED = $U10.58 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.5602278.60.93130.78499158.6841.3751518.5886
1 INR0.011967413.334120.01114540.009394320.7022960.0164570.222458
1 PKR0.003589370.29992910.003342840.002817630.2106390.004935930.0667215
1 EUR1.0737589.7228299.14710.8428963.01191.4765719.9595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 AED10.58210 UYU
5 AED52.91050 UYU
10 AED105.82100 UYU
20 AED211.64200 UYU
50 AED529.10500 UYU
100 AED1058.21000 UYU
250 AED2645.52500 UYU
500 AED5291.05000 UYU
1000 AED10582.10000 UYU
2000 AED21164.20000 UYU
5000 AED52910.50000 UYU
10000 AED105821.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UYU0.09450 AED
5 UYU0.47250 AED
10 UYU0.94499 AED
20 UYU1.88998 AED
50 UYU4.72496 AED
100 UYU9.44992 AED
250 UYU23.62480 AED
500 UYU47.24960 AED
1000 UYU94.49920 AED
2000 UYU188.99840 AED
5000 UYU472.49600 AED
10000 UYU944.99200 AED