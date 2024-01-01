10 Uruguayan pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert UYU to AED at the real exchange rate

10 uyu
0.93 aed

$U1.000 UYU = د.إ0.09339 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UYU0,09339 AED
5 UYU0,46694 AED
10 UYU0,93387 AED
20 UYU1,86775 AED
50 UYU4,66937 AED
100 UYU9,33874 AED
250 UYU23,34685 AED
500 UYU46,69370 AED
1000 UYU93,38740 AED
2000 UYU186,77480 AED
5000 UYU466,93700 AED
10000 UYU933,87400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 AED10,70810 UYU
5 AED53,54050 UYU
10 AED107,08100 UYU
20 AED214,16200 UYU
50 AED535,40500 UYU
100 AED1.070,81000 UYU
250 AED2.677,02500 UYU
500 AED5.354,05000 UYU
1000 AED10.708,10000 UYU
2000 AED21.416,20000 UYU
5000 AED53.540,50000 UYU
10000 AED107.081,00000 UYU