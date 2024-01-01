5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malawian kwachas

Convert AED to MWK at the real exchange rate

5,000 aed
23,51,450 mwk

د.إ1.000 AED = MK470.3 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.559278.60.9310.78558.6871.37518.583
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.742299.21610.84363.031.47719.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malawian Kwacha
1 AED470,29000 MWK
5 AED2.351,45000 MWK
10 AED4.702,90000 MWK
20 AED9.405,80000 MWK
50 AED23.514,50000 MWK
100 AED47.029,00000 MWK
250 AED117.572,50000 MWK
500 AED235.145,00000 MWK
1000 AED470.290,00000 MWK
2000 AED940.580,00000 MWK
5000 AED2.351.450,00000 MWK
10000 AED4.702.900,00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MWK0,00213 AED
5 MWK0,01063 AED
10 MWK0,02126 AED
20 MWK0,04253 AED
50 MWK0,10632 AED
100 MWK0,21264 AED
250 MWK0,53159 AED
500 MWK1,06318 AED
1000 MWK2,12635 AED
2000 MWK4,25270 AED
5000 MWK10,63175 AED
10000 MWK21,26350 AED