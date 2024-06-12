United Arab Emirates dirham to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Malawian kwachas is currently 470,290 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.012% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 472,236 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 470,176 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.432% increase in value.