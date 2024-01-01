250 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Croatian kunas

Convert AED to HRK at the real exchange rate

250 aed
477.85 hrk

د.إ1.000 AED = kn1.911 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.5563278.60.9310.78480658.70931.3749518.5845
1 INR0.01196813.334280.01114180.009392540.7026320.01645540.222419
1 PKR0.003589370.29991510.00334160.002816960.210730.004935210.0667067
1 EUR1.0741589.752299.25810.8429963.06261.476919.9625

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 AED1.91139 HRK
5 AED9.55695 HRK
10 AED19.11390 HRK
20 AED38.22780 HRK
50 AED95.56950 HRK
100 AED191.13900 HRK
250 AED477.84750 HRK
500 AED955.69500 HRK
1000 AED1911.39000 HRK
2000 AED3822.78000 HRK
5000 AED9556.95000 HRK
10000 AED19113.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HRK0.52318 AED
5 HRK2.61590 AED
10 HRK5.23180 AED
20 HRK10.46360 AED
50 HRK26.15900 AED
100 HRK52.31800 AED
250 HRK130.79500 AED
500 HRK261.59000 AED
1000 HRK523.18000 AED
2000 HRK1046.36000 AED
5000 HRK2615.90000 AED
10000 HRK5231.80000 AED