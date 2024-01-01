Convert AED to CNY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

1,000 aed
1,974.78 cny

د.إ1.000 AED = ¥1.975 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1,97478 CNY
5 AED9,87390 CNY
10 AED19,74780 CNY
20 AED39,49560 CNY
50 AED98,73900 CNY
100 AED197,47800 CNY
250 AED493,69500 CNY
500 AED987,39000 CNY
1000 AED1.974,78000 CNY
2000 AED3.949,56000 CNY
5000 AED9.873,90000 CNY
10000 AED19.747,80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0,50639 AED
5 CNY2,53194 AED
10 CNY5,06387 AED
20 CNY10,12774 AED
50 CNY25,31935 AED
100 CNY50,63870 AED
250 CNY126,59675 AED
500 CNY253,19350 AED
1000 CNY506,38700 AED
2000 CNY1.012,77400 AED
5000 CNY2.531,93500 AED
10000 CNY5.063,87000 AED