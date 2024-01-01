Convert AED to CNY at the real exchange rate

5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

5,000 aed
9,873.80 cny

د.إ1.000 AED = ¥1.975 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.567278.60.9310.78558.7071.37518.567
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.772299.28610.84363.0661.47719.946

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1,97476 CNY
5 AED9,87380 CNY
10 AED19,74760 CNY
20 AED39,49520 CNY
50 AED98,73800 CNY
100 AED197,47600 CNY
250 AED493,69000 CNY
500 AED987,38000 CNY
1000 AED1.974,76000 CNY
2000 AED3.949,52000 CNY
5000 AED9.873,80000 CNY
10000 AED19.747,60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0,50639 AED
5 CNY2,53195 AED
10 CNY5,06390 AED
20 CNY10,12780 AED
50 CNY25,31950 AED
100 CNY50,63900 AED
250 CNY126,59750 AED
500 CNY253,19500 AED
1000 CNY506,39000 AED
2000 CNY1.012,78000 AED
5000 CNY2.531,95000 AED
10000 CNY5.063,90000 AED