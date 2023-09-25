Skip to main content

Send money using iDEAL

Send money using iDEAL from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
How to send money using iDEAL in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in EUR

    Pay in EUR using iDEAL.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    Send EUR using iDEAL, receive EUR

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money using iDEAL

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a wire transfer, ACH or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is iDEAL money transfer?

You can make an iDEAL money transfer if you have a bank account in the Netherlands and want to pay for your transfer in euros. Using iDEAL is convenient - and quick. In fact, for transfers of 3,000 EUR or less, your money will be available immediately - while for transfers of a higher value, the funds will be deposited in 1 working day.

To arrange your iDEAL payment online or in the Wise app, just select iDEAL as the payment method when you set up your transfer, and you’ll be directed to the iDEAL page, to enter your bank details. You’ll be able to send up to 50,000 EUR per transfer with iDEAL.

Learn more about using iDEAL.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money using iDEAL?

To send money using iDEAL with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer using iDEAL take?

A money transfer using iDEAL (EUR-EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

EUR
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

