Philippine pesos to Gambian dalasis today

Convert PHP to GMD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = D1.201 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
PHP to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GMD
1 PHP to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.25411.2541
Low1.20121.1619
Average1.22621.2237
Change-3.66%2.43%
1 PHP to GMD stats

The performance of PHP to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2541 and a 30 day low of 1.2012. This means the 30 day average was 1.2262. The change for PHP to GMD was -3.66.

The performance of PHP to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2541 and a 90 day low of 1.1619. This means the 90 day average was 1.2237. The change for PHP to GMD was 2.43.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.25151.8557.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.118109.8935.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.31163.977.683
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.96101.0674.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 PHP1.20115 GMD
5 PHP6.00575 GMD
10 PHP12.01150 GMD
20 PHP24.02300 GMD
50 PHP60.05750 GMD
100 PHP120.11500 GMD
250 PHP300.28750 GMD
500 PHP600.57500 GMD
1000 PHP1,201.15000 GMD
2000 PHP2,402.30000 GMD
5000 PHP6,005.75000 GMD
10000 PHP12,011.50000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Philippine Peso
1 GMD0.83253 PHP
5 GMD4.16267 PHP
10 GMD8.32534 PHP
20 GMD16.65068 PHP
50 GMD41.62670 PHP
100 GMD83.25340 PHP
250 GMD208.13350 PHP
500 GMD416.26700 PHP
1000 GMD832.53400 PHP
2000 GMD1,665.06800 PHP
5000 GMD4,162.67000 PHP
10000 GMD8,325.34000 PHP