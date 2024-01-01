5 Dominican pesos to Malaysian ringgits

Convert DOP to MYR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = RM0.07218 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
DOP to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 DOP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07220.0788
Low0.06850.0685
Average0.07050.0726
Change3.35%-8.37%
1 DOP to MYR stats

The performance of DOP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0722 and a 30 day low of 0.0685. This means the 30 day average was 0.0705. The change for DOP to MYR was 3.35.

The performance of DOP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0788 and a 90 day low of 0.0685. This means the 90 day average was 0.0726. The change for DOP to MYR was -8.37.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DOP0.07218 MYR
5 DOP0.36089 MYR
10 DOP0.72178 MYR
20 DOP1.44357 MYR
50 DOP3.60892 MYR
100 DOP7.21783 MYR
250 DOP18.04458 MYR
500 DOP36.08915 MYR
1000 DOP72.17830 MYR
2000 DOP144.35660 MYR
5000 DOP360.89150 MYR
10000 DOP721.78300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Dominican Peso
1 MYR13.85460 DOP
5 MYR69.27300 DOP
10 MYR138.54600 DOP
20 MYR277.09200 DOP
50 MYR692.73000 DOP
100 MYR1,385.46000 DOP
250 MYR3,463.65000 DOP
500 MYR6,927.30000 DOP
1000 MYR13,854.60000 DOP
2000 MYR27,709.20000 DOP
5000 MYR69,273.00000 DOP
10000 MYR138,546.00000 DOP