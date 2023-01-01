100 Bahamian dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert BSD to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 bsd
36,390.50 ars

1.00000 BSD = 363.90500 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5204583.4321.35841.633721.3421519.00070.796908
1 AUD0.6577154.87320.893421.07450.88273212.49680.524126
1 INR0.01198580.018223810.01628150.01958150.01608680.2277390.00955159
1 CAD0.736161.1192961.419311.202680.98803713.98760.586652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BSD363.90500 ARS
5 BSD1819.52500 ARS
10 BSD3639.05000 ARS
20 BSD7278.10000 ARS
50 BSD18195.25000 ARS
100 BSD36390.50000 ARS
250 BSD90976.25000 ARS
500 BSD181952.50000 ARS
1000 BSD363905.00000 ARS
2000 BSD727810.00000 ARS
5000 BSD1819525.00000 ARS
10000 BSD3639050.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bahamian Dollar
1 ARS0.00275 BSD
5 ARS0.01374 BSD
10 ARS0.02748 BSD
20 ARS0.05496 BSD
50 ARS0.13740 BSD
100 ARS0.27480 BSD
250 ARS0.68699 BSD
500 ARS1.37399 BSD
1000 ARS2.74797 BSD
2000 ARS5.49594 BSD
5000 ARS13.73985 BSD
10000 ARS27.47970 BSD