50 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Philippine pesos

Convert ANG to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 ang
1,569.61 php

ƒ1.000 ANG = ₱31.39 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 ANG to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.357932.9179
Low31.396631.3966
Average31.773332.4021
Change-2.80%-4.47%
View full history

1 ANG to PHP stats

The performance of ANG to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.3579 and a 30 day low of 31.3966. This means the 30 day average was 31.7733. The change for ANG to PHP was -2.80.

The performance of ANG to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.9179 and a 90 day low of 31.3966. This means the 90 day average was 32.4021. The change for ANG to PHP was -4.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.8391.34983.872
1 EUR1.10510.8421.7691.44319.721.49192.712
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1021.71523.4331.772110.17
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1490.84352.416

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Philippine Peso
1 ANG31.39220 PHP
5 ANG156.96100 PHP
10 ANG313.92200 PHP
20 ANG627.84400 PHP
50 ANG1,569.61000 PHP
100 ANG3,139.22000 PHP
250 ANG7,848.05000 PHP
500 ANG15,696.10000 PHP
1000 ANG31,392.20000 PHP
2000 ANG62,784.40000 PHP
5000 ANG156,961.00000 PHP
10000 ANG313,922.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 PHP0.03186 ANG
5 PHP0.15928 ANG
10 PHP0.31855 ANG
20 PHP0.63710 ANG
50 PHP1.59276 ANG
100 PHP3.18551 ANG
250 PHP7.96377 ANG
500 PHP15.92755 ANG
1000 PHP31.85510 ANG
2000 PHP63.71020 ANG
5000 PHP159.27550 ANG
10000 PHP318.55100 ANG