Send money with a credit card

What is Credit Card money transfer?
Making a credit card transfer is fast, convenient, and means you can spread the cost of your payment over a few months if you’d like to.
You can make a credit card money transfer with Wise using a Visa or Mastercard credit card that’s issued in your name - or the name of your business if you hold a Wise Business account. Unfortunately, you can’t make a Wise credit card money transfer using an American Express credit card.
Your card will need to have a 16 digit number, an expiry date, and be 3D security enabled - this helps us keep you and your money safe.
There are also a small number of other specific situations in which you can’t make a Wise credit card money transfer, depending on where your card was issued, where your Wise account is registered, and the payment you’re sending.
Learn more about using credit cards.