Send money by wire transfer

What is Wire transfer money transfer?
Paying for your money transfer with Wise using a bank wire is as easy as sending a wire to anyone else. You’ll be able to use your own bank’s online or mobile banking service, or set up your wire transfer by phone, or in a branch - whatever you’d normally do. That makes a wire money transfer familiar and convenient, no matter where you’re sending money to.
Using a wire to pay for a money transfer with Wise may mean you’re able to set up very high value transfers, and your money will usually be received pretty quickly by Wise. That means Wise can get it moving to your recipient quicker, too.
Learn more about using wire transfers.