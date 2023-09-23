Skip to main content

Send money by wire transfer

Send money by wire transfer from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
  • 3.52 USD
  • 11.95 USDOur fee
  • 15.47 USDTotal fees
  • =
    984.53 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    7.29850
Compare our pricing and speed
Find out the real cost of sending money abroad, and how fast you can send it.

The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to CNY

and transfer speed

Transfer speed

CheapestRemitly
8.29 USD
8.29 USD

8.29 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Wise
15.47 USD
15.47 USD

no hidden fees

Should arrive in 3 days
Should arrive in 3 days
OFX
31.81 USD
31.81 USD

31.81 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
no hidden fees
This applies when you pay via bank transfer or ACH payments. How do we get this information?
globe

How to send money by wire transfer in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD

    Pay in USD by wire transfer.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD by wire transfer, receive CNY

    The recipient gets money in CNY directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money by wire transfer

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Wire transfer money transfer?

Paying for your money transfer with Wise using a bank wire is as easy as sending a wire to anyone else. You’ll be able to use your own bank’s online or mobile banking service, or set up your wire transfer by phone, or in a branch - whatever you’d normally do. That makes a wire money transfer familiar and convenient, no matter where you’re sending money to.

Using a wire to pay for a money transfer with Wise may mean you’re able to set up very high value transfers, and your money will usually be received pretty quickly by Wise. That means Wise can get it moving to your recipient quicker, too.

Learn more about using wire transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money by wire transfer?

To send money by wire transfer with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer by wire transfer take?

A money transfer by wire transfer (USD-CNY) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
CNY

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

