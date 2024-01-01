250 突尼斯第纳尔兑英镑

按实际汇率将 TND 换算成 GBP

250 tnd
62.58 gbp

DT1.000 TND = £0.2503 GBP

20:59 UTC 中间市场汇率
1 TND兑GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
0.25220.2554
0.24810.2481
一般0.24990.2516
更改-0.59%-1.48%
1 TND to GBP stats

The performance of TND to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2522 and a 30 day low of 0.2481. This means the 30 day average was 0.2499. The change for TND to GBP was -0.59.

The performance of TND to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2554 and a 90 day low of 0.2481. This means the 90 day average was 0.2516. The change for TND to GBP was -1.48.

比较汇率

如何将突尼斯第纳尔兑换成英镑

  • 1

    输入金额

    只需在框中输入您要换算的金额。

  • 2

    选择您的货币

    点击下拉列表，在第一个下拉列表中选择TND作为要换算的原始货币，在第二个下拉列表中选择GBP作为要换算的目标货币。

  • 3

    就是这么简单

    我们的汇率换算器将为您显示TND兑GBP的当前汇率，以及过去一天、一周或一个月的汇率变化。

突尼斯第纳尔/英镑汇率
1 TND0.25034 GBP
5 TND1.25169 GBP
10 TND2.50339 GBP
20 TND5.00678 GBP
50 TND12.51695 GBP
100 TND25.03390 GBP
250 TND62.58475 GBP
500 TND125.16950 GBP
1000 TND250.33900 GBP
2000 TND500.67800 GBP
5000 TND1,251.69500 GBP
10000 TND2,503.39000 GBP
英镑/突尼斯第纳尔汇率
1 GBP3.99459 TND
5 GBP19.97295 TND
10 GBP39.94590 TND
20 GBP79.89180 TND
50 GBP199.72950 TND
100 GBP399.45900 TND
250 GBP998.64750 TND
500 GBP1,997.29500 TND
1000 GBP3,994.59000 TND
2000 GBP7,989.18000 TND
5000 GBP19,972.95000 TND
10000 GBP39,945.90000 TND