10 突尼斯第纳尔兑英镑
按实际汇率将 TND 换算成 GBP
我们无法在这些货币间进行汇款
我们正在处理。请注册以获得通知，我们会尽快通知您。
Loading
|1 TND兑GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|高
|0.2522
|0.2554
|低
|0.2481
|0.2481
|一般
|0.2499
|0.2516
|更改
|-0.59%
|-1.48%
|View full history
1 TND to GBP stats
The performance of TND to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2522 and a 30 day low of 0.2481. This means the 30 day average was 0.2499. The change for TND to GBP was -0.59.
The performance of TND to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2554 and a 90 day low of 0.2481. This means the 90 day average was 0.2516. The change for TND to GBP was -1.48.
如何将突尼斯第纳尔兑换成英镑
- 1
输入金额
只需在框中输入您要换算的金额。
- 2
选择您的货币
点击下拉列表，在第一个下拉列表中选择TND作为要换算的原始货币，在第二个下拉列表中选择GBP作为要换算的目标货币。
- 3
就是这么简单
我们的汇率换算器将为您显示TND兑GBP的当前汇率，以及过去一天、一周或一个月的汇率变化。
您是否在向银行支付过高的费用？
将我们与银行进行比较通过 Wise 汇款
银行通常会宣传免费或者低手续费的汇款服务，却在汇率中添加隐藏的差价赚取利润。Wise 为你提供真实的市场汇率中间价，因此你可以大幅节省跨境汇款的费用。