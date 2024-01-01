1 TJS to LBP stats

The performance of TJS to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,405.1800 and a 30 day low of 8,272.2500. This means the 30 day average was 8,337.4817. The change for TJS to LBP was 0.13.



The performance of TJS to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,405.1800 and a 90 day low of 8,169.7900. This means the 90 day average was 8,278.7557. The change for TJS to LBP was 2.41.