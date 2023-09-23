Send money using SOFORT

What is SOFORT money transfer?
Making a SOFORT money transfer is easy, secure and simple to arrange. Just select SOFORT as the payment method when you set up your Wise international money transfer, and you’ll be directed to the SOFORT page, to enter your bank details.
SOFORT money transfers are offered to customers with accounts from participating banks in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland. You can send up to 25,000 EUR every 24 hours using SOFORT, and transfers can be instant, or may take up to 4 days to arrive. You’ll see a delivery estimate before you confirm your SOFORT money transfer, so you can see when your payment is likely to be received.
To make a SOFORT money transfer with Wise you’ll need to fund your Wise payment from a bank account in your own name, and you’ll need to make sure there’s enough money in your account to pay for the transfer and fees in full.
