Send money to Alipay

What is Alipay money transfer?
Alipay is a hugely popular way to send and receive payments in CNY - making it a great option if you’re sending money to be received in yuan, from your Wise personal account.
To receive money on Alipay through Wise, your recipient must be a Chinese citizen, registered with a Chinese Mainland Resident ID card. Wise personal customers can send from 25 different currencies to Alipay, and the funds are deposited into the recipient’s Alipay wallet, or the bank account associated with their Alipay account. Wise Business customers can’t make Alipay money transfers.
You can send up to 50,000 CNY to Alipay with Wise. Your recipient can receive up to 500,000 CNY a year, or a total of 5 transactions a month from services including Wise. If your recipient has exhausted their Alipay limits, you’ll be able to pick a different money transfer payout method instead.
