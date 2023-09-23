|SGD
|EUR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|AED
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|AUD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|BDT
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Sunday
|SGD
|BGN
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|BRL
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|CAD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|CHF
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|CLP
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Tuesday, 26 September
|SGD
|CNY
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|COP
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|CRC
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Tuesday, 26 September
|SGD
|CZK
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|DKK
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Tuesday, 26 September
|SGD
|EGP
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|FJD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in 10 minutes
|SGD
|GBP
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|GEL
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|GHS
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|HKD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in 10 minutes
|SGD
|HUF
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|IDR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|ILS
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Wednesday, 27 September
|SGD
|INR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|JPY
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|KES
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in 30 minutes
|SGD
|KRW
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in 3 minutes
|SGD
|LKR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|MAD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by 2 October
|SGD
|MXN
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|MYR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|NOK
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|NPR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|NZD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Sunday
|SGD
|PHP
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in 25 minutes
|SGD
|PKR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|PLN
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|RON
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|SEK
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|THB
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in seconds
|SGD
|TRY
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|TZS
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|UAH
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|UGX
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|USD
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|UYU
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Monday
|SGD
|VND
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|in 40 minutes
|SGD
|ZAR
|sendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.name
|by Tuesday, 26 September