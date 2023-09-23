Skip to main content

Instant money transfers

Sending money anywhere in the world should be as quick and painless as sending an email. But the old banks’ systems weren’t built for sending money abroad — so we’re building a new one.

Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)
Over 16 million customers
How long will a money transfer take?

Sending money fromSending money toPayment methodShould arrive by
SGDEURsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDAEDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDAUDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDBDTsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Sunday
SGDBGNsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDBRLsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDCADsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDCHFsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDCLPsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Tuesday, 26 September
SGDCNYsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDCOPsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDCRCsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Tuesday, 26 September
SGDCZKsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDDKKsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Tuesday, 26 September
SGDEGPsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDFJDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein 10 minutes
SGDGBPsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDGELsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDGHSsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDHKDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein 10 minutes
SGDHUFsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDIDRsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDILSsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Wednesday, 27 September
SGDINRsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDJPYsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDKESsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein 30 minutes
SGDKRWsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein 3 minutes
SGDLKRsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDMADsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby 2 October
SGDMXNsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDMYRsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDNOKsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDNPRsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDNZDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Sunday
SGDPHPsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein 25 minutes
SGDPKRsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDPLNsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDRONsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDSEKsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDTHBsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein seconds
SGDTRYsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDTZSsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDUAHsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDUGXsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDUSDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDUYUsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Monday
SGDVNDsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.namein 40 minutes
SGDZARsendMoney.paymentMethodsSection.null.nameby Tuesday, 26 September
How to send money abroad instantly?

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Use our calculator to get an estimate for your transfer.

    If your estimation says "should arrive in seconds" — your transfer will be instant.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose the fastest payment option.

    For many currency routes, paying using credit cards, Apple Pay or your balance are faster than bank transfer or SWIFT.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Complete the transfer.

    Double check the recipient details, payment details then confirm and pay for your transfer. We’ll take care of the rest.

How fast is instant?

A payment is instant when it arrives within 20 seconds. And sometimes they’re even quicker. So, your payments could arrive before you can say ‘hidden bank fees’.

Right now, 45% of our transfers are instant. But our mission is to build instant transfers for everyone, everywhere. So if your chosen currency route isn’t instant yet, make sure to check the speed of your transfer in our calculator.

Fast money transfers are easy

Wise makes transferring money fast, and sometimes — instant. We believe that:

  • You should always know how long your transfer’s going to take. So when you set up a transfer, you'll get an estimate for when your money should arrive.
  • You should always know where your money is. So keep track of your money by using our in-app Money tracker.
  • All transfers should be instant — we’re on a mission to bring you just that.

Send money instantly with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money instantly? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 43 minutes ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published an hour ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published an hour ago

